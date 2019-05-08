A new study claims the city-parish stands to lose approximately $48.3 million annually should the proposed city of St. George successfully incorporate in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.

The study, prepared by Richard CPAs at the request of the city-parish's Finance Department, also claims every city-parish department and agency would need to cut its budget by a minimum of 18 percent across the board should the incorporation occur.

The results of the study were released a day before the state Senate Committee of Local and Municipal Affairs takes up a bill by state Sen. Yvonne Colomb that which would require a majority of voters across the parish and not just in the proposed boundaries of St. George to approve the measure before St. George becomes a reality.

"This analysis shows the devastating effect an incorporation would have on the remaining residents of the city-parish who, currently, are not allowed to vote on the issue," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "Given that budgeted amounts for debt service and constitutional mandates cannot be reduced, these numbers reveal that every city-parish department and agency would need to be cut by a minimum of 18 percent across the board."

"If we protect public safety from the cuts — our police and fire fighters — the budgets for all remaining city-parish departments and agencies would need to be reduced by a minimum of 45 percent," Broome added. "Residents in and outside of the proposed city need to understand the grave reality of the situation and the impact this will have on services previously provided by the City-Parish."

Broome has required all departments and agencies to submit a continuation budget request for the 2020 operating year as well as a budget at 80 percent of current funding levels in anticipation of the possible incorporation, which hits the ballot in October for voters in the proposed city limits.

Departments and agencies will be required to outline service impacts associated with the reduced funding level, Broome said.