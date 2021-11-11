The political fallout over a recent audit questioning why the City of Zachary paid vendors millions of dollars without written contracts has escalated into a social media feud between the mayor's son and a city councilman — who appeared to brandish a gun in a video on social media in response to their heated exchanges.

Mayor David Amrhein said Thursday he feels Councilman Lael Montgomery threatened his son, Blake, when Montgomery posted a video on Facebook that appears to show him waving a handgun.

"Man, I'm out here man!" Montgomery says in the video, naming an address and showing the gun. "I'm about whatever y'all about."

The video has since been removed from his page.

Amrhein said Thursday he's "weighing his options" about whether he'll go to authorities about the video.

Montgomery did not immediately respond to calls seeking comments about the posts Thursday afternoon.

"[Blake] has never threatened Lael, but him brandishing a gun, that's a threat," Amrhein said. "I haven't seen it, but I've been told about it. I think it's disgraceful for a pubic official to get on TV threatening someone."

The feud between Amrhein's son and Montgomery played out in a series of back and forth exchanges on posts on the councilman's Facebook page.

In the threads, the mayor's son repeatedly asked Montgomery to meet up after the councilman blasted his father over the audit. Auditors found the city paid two vendors nearly $4 million for services without having a contract in place.

On Wednesday, Montgomery called for Amrhein's resignation and accused the mayor of criminal activity. Amrhein maintains no laws were broken.

Amrhein on Thursday claimed his son was merely asking to meet up with the councilman to debate the particulars around the issue.

"He did not threaten violence. He was simply saying we have a difference in opinions, let's meet and debate," Amrhein said. "If a debate is a threat, we're in a whole lot of trouble."

In the social exchanges with Montgomery, the mayor's son repeatedly questions Montgomery's residency, saying he lives outside of the city he serves as an elected official in.

"Lil Blake, I’m a rolling stone, where ever I lay my hat is my home!!!," Montgomery posted on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon with three crying laughing emojis.

"I am glad you think it’s funny. I think it’s an insult to your constituents that you don’t live in the district you represent," the mayor's son responded.