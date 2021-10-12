Matthew Reese Mire is due in multiple courtrooms Tuesday to hear accusations filed against him after a series of weekend shootings that left a Louisiana state trooper and a Prairieville woman dead.

In an affidavit filed ahead of the hearing, State Police said Mire committed crimes in Livingston, Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes throughout Saturday. Mire ultimately was detained late Saturday, captured in woods near the end of Hoo Shoo Too Road.

A timeline, based on an affidavit filed in East Baton Rouge Parish and information from the head of the State Police:

12:08 a.m. Livingston Parish deputies head to the scene of a double-shooting a trailer park at 17800 La. 444 near French Settlement and, after a brief investigation, believe Mire is responsible for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Moments later, they learn a blue Chevrolet Silverado truck had been stolen from a nearby home and believe Mire took it, along with a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun inside. They also find nearby a stock with 10 9mm rounds that did not belong to the truck owner.

2:21 a.m. Trooper Adam Gaubert, having pulled off Dutton Road to complete paperwork after a traffic collision, makes his last entry into a police database, then is shot and killed. His body wouldn't discovered for another 15½ hours as troopers maintained radio silence while searching for Mire.

At about the same time: Ascension Parish deputies are dispatched to a home on Dutton Road. Subsequently, detectives find spent ammunition matching that from the gun in the stolen truck, along with two spent 9mm cartridge cases. One person at the scene is dead and another is injured. After learning of the Livingston Parish shooting, police believe Mire is responsible. Surveillance camera footage from near the scene shows the stolen truck near the house on Dutton Road.

(State Police say later they believed Gaubert was killed first: "A vehicle consistent with the stolen Chevrolet Silverado was observed on camera turning onto Dutton Road and driving toward the trooper's location with the headlights turned off. This vehicle was then observed on video backing out of Dutton Road approximately two(2) minutes later with the headlights still off. This time frame is moments before the homicide occurred in Ascension Parish at a nearby residence." Troopers find five spent .40-caliber cartridges.)

5:13 a.m. A state trooper responding to a traffic collision happens upon the stolen blue truck along La. 42 east of Jefferson Highway, La. 73. The driver of the truck fires four shots at the trooper, who gave chase into East Baton Rouge Parish. The driver fires three more shots at the trooper after pulling over at the intersection of Hoo Shoo Too Road and Jefferson Highway, then drives to the end of Hoo Shoo Too and abandons the truck. Troopers note that three 9mm rounds fired in the second exchange match those found by Livingston Parish deputies who searched Mire's home.

Late Saturday night: Mire is arrested at the end of Hoo Shoo Too Road. Nearby is a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson magazine, but no gun, his having "discarded what appeared to be a firearm into a high grass and swampy area." At a hospital later, where he is being treated for dog bites and a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right leg, Mire asks about the Gaubert's condition and says, "I didn't mean to, but the guy was watching the house," presumably a reference to where the other Dutton Road homicide occurred.