The sweet smell evoked by Oleander Street's namesake is the last thing on anyone’s mind when heavy rains fall on the Garden District.

With each strong downpour, a stench of sewage begins to rise from the sinks of Wanda Owens’ house near 18th Street. Then, the toilets stop flushing. If the rain persists, the outdoor sewage cleanouts get backed up and flood the yard with untreated filth.

The sewage flowing into the yard is by design.

Owens’ tenants keep the cleanout caps loosened because they decided it’s better for sewage to flood the yard than gurgle up in the toilets, bathtubs and sinks.

“I can’t keep track of how often it happens,” Owens said. “It’s every time it rains.”

Owens and her tenants are not alone in their misery. Reports of residential sewer backups to the East Baton Rouge City-Parish 3-1-1 line regularly spike during weeks with heavy rainfall, according to an Advocate analysis of the complaint-hotline data.

The evening of May 17, heavy rains flooded more than 1,000 homes in the southeast portion of the parish. The city-parish received 104 reports of backups that week — the single-highest week for reports since the beginning of 2018, according to the data.

The second highest week for citizen reports of sewage backups since 2018 occurred during the week of May 5 to 11, 2019. The Baton Rouge Airport recorded 6.34 inches of rainfall that week, including 3.71 inches on May 10 alone. There were 102 reported backups that week, according to the 3-1-1 data.

On average, the city-parish receives just under 40 reports of backups per week, although the total can vary substantially.

Owens has owned the house since 1999, but her sewage problems only began within the last few years. She went to the city-parish for help but was repeatedly told the issues were likely due to faulty sewage pipes under her property, which the city-parish does not maintain.

She eventually shelled out over $5,000 to replace the home’s sewage lines, according to documents provided by Owens. The work was completed earlier this year, but the backups have continued.

“They kept telling me, ‘It’s you, it’s you,’ and I spent all this money to fix my system, and it wasn’t me,” Owens said.

The city-parish offered Owens $950 for “plumbing expenses associated with a sewerage backup” to settle the matter while not admitting liability, according to a copy of the settlement letter provided by Owens. Owens declined the money because the problem still hadn’t been fixed.

Last week, Owens said she was told that built-up debris and mistakenly poured asphalt were removed from a city-parish sewage line under Government Street that connects to her house.

The city-parish acknowledged the ongoing dispute and the removal of asphalt and debris from a “nearby sewage line.”

“City-Parish has already removed debris and asphalt from the nearby sewage line, inspecting the line on multiple occasions,” spokesman Mark Armstrong said. “Work will continue on this issue, which can only be conducted on weekends as lane closures are required.”

But on Monday, it began to rain, and the sewage — once again — flowed into the yard.

“It’s just disgusting that it’s in our yard,” said Leslie Valentine, an LSU graduate student and one of Owens’ tenants. “The most frustrating part is they keep blaming everyone else.”

Owens said she’s now considering legal action to force the city-parish into meaningful action.

Her complaints come on the heels of a new initiative from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to educate the public on how to properly dispose of items that can clog the city-parish sewage system. Materials like paper towels, dental floss and grease that are flushed or poured down the drain can create backups, according to the initiative’s website.

The initiative was announced months after an overflow at the city-parish South Wastewater Treatment Plant flooded more than 30 units in a nearby apartment complex. Spills occur frequently at both of the city-parish’s two sewage treatment facilities, according to state records.

Despite an overflow at Owens’ house after the blockage was cleared under Government Street, Armstrong said the dispute is a “prime example of why it’s important to not put anything into our sewage system that does not belong there.”

Garden District, one of Baton Rouge’s oldest neighborhoods, is a hotspot for reported sewage backups compared to 3-1-1 data from the rest of the parish.

Brad Weems lives two houses down from Owens’ property and regularly deals with sewage backups of his own. The backups don’t cause flooding, but Weems is unable to flush his toilets or use his sinks and a smell of sewage emanates from the drains whenever it rains heavily, he said.

“I’ve lived in the Garden District for three years and nothing has ever been done,” Weems said. “They see the same signs over and over.”

Armstrong acknowledged that other factors may be playing into the repeated backups, such as recurring issues with drainage.

“The Garden District is an old neighborhood with the drainage system designed for 10-year storm events,” Armstrong said. “Work is underway to enhance drainage in the area.”

Unauthorized connections to the city-parish sewage line, heavy rain overwhelming the system and the area’s elevation and topography may also play into the issues, Armstrong said.

City-parish residents pay high rates for sewage services due to a longstanding consent decree from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA first ordered the city-parish to upgrade its outdated system in 1988, then expanded its requirements in 2002.

The work was completed in 2018, and the city-parish estimates it will ultimately cost $1.6 billion to fulfill all the requirements of the legal mandate. In addition to the penny sales tax for streets and sewers, sewer user fees have risen for customers since 2000.

The lack of a resolution to the backups and the sewage problems that have cropped up across the parish in recent years have convinced Valentine that her frequent encounters with sewage are up to the city-parish to solve, not her landlord.

“Wanda is an amazing lady. She’s done everything she can, and she’s really responsive any time we have a problem,” Valentine said. “I feel bad for her too because she’s the one actually shelling out money to fix this problem that’s not ours.”