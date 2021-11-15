Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a 28-year-old man wanted in a fatal shooting Friday night in Donaldsonville.
Deputies said Monday that Carlos J. Nicholas is a suspect in the slaying of James Bell.
Detectives found Bell dead inside a Donaldsonville home on Third Street shortly after 10:24 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Detectives don't know why Bell was shot, deputies said.
Nicholas, whose address wasn't immediately available, is wanted on single counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said.
Anyone with information than can help detectives locate Nicholas please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636, by texting 847411 to sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or or by calling Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).