Some union workers are at odds with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge over laboratory workforce schedules and retirement contribution cuts, prompting a United Steelworkers' complaint to the National Labor Relations Board that the company said has no merit.
United Steelworkers Local 13-12, which represents about 1,000 workers within Exxon's local refinery and chemical plants, says it attempted to negotiate the lab-related employee issues with ExxonMobil in November 2020, but there was "no response." The union says it tried to negotiate again in May, but was told that since there was a pending labor issue the company was unable to do so.
Union leaders claim this means ExxonMobil is not bargaining in good faith over conditions that are explicitly under the purview of the union's labor contract with the company.
Workers also have been concerned about the company hitting the pause button on its contributions to employees' 401(k) retirement plans, in addition to lack of control over work schedules — even for union members who have the terms of their employment negotiated and have seniority status.
Union leaders assert that in the last two weeks at least half a dozen workers in the company's quality assurance laboratories have resigned over disputes about work schedules they say have lingered for the past year.
"What the management people have done is taken people and moved them off their shifts so they don't know if they are working days or nights," said Cheryl Coney Arnold, the business manager for the union local and a retiree from ExxonMobil Chemicals.
Essentially, workers are unable to consistently predict when they might be scheduled to work 12-hour shifts either day or night, which puts a strain on individuals with families who require childcare during work hours.
The chemical processing laboratory scheduling issues date back to last year and have continued since then, according to the union's complaint. The union claims the company has been regularly contacting union employees directly, bypassing the union leadership, about changing their schedules to meet customer demand and staffing needs to conduct quality assurance testing on products.
"They are running short on having qualified people, and sometimes when the samples come in there's nobody there to do the work," Arnold said. "This is the first time we have encountered these problems."
"ExxonMobil believes the union’s unfair labor practice claims are without merit," said Stephanie Cargile, spokesperson for ExxonMobil Baton Rouge. "In the past ten years, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has not substantiated any of the USW’s ULP claims against ExxonMobil Baton Rouge. We aren’t able to comment further on legal matters or the NLRB filing," she said.
"ExxonMobil Baton Rouge and the USW have a collective bargaining agreement in place, and we have always bargained in good faith. Our workplace practices are within the bounds of the collective bargaining agreement," she said. "Moreover, we have a positive working relationship with our employees and the USW. We continuously dialogue with our union leadership to hear and discuss items of concern."
The issue with good faith bargaining began on May 10, 2020, according to the federal complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The union also claims that sometime this year the company retaliated against an unidentified individual, whose name was redacted from records, for filing a grievance because the company bypassed the usual process.
The union also claims a union chairperson's job was eliminated by ExxonMobil.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 407, also filed a complaint against Exxon's Baton Rouge polyolefins plant in early June, which claims that in early May the company's human resources representative refused to allow the union to file a formal grievance against the company over its business practice of contracting out lab analyst positions since those jobs are part of the collective bargaining agreement on file.
Meanwhile, some workers at the refinery, chemical plant and a lubrication plant, particularly those in the steelworkers union, have expressed concerns about the future of the company's 401(k) matching contribution, which was paused in October 2020 as the company cut costs during the pandemic.
It's possible that the retirement pay fight could be consolidated since it's an issue at plants across the nation.
"It's money that you look forward to when you work at Exxon, especially when it's a 6% or 7% match of what you're putting in. It adds up," Arnold said. "We have no guarantee that it will be retroactive."
In late March, ExxonMobil's top executive said he expects the company to continue contributing to 401(k) plans but did not offer a timeline or whether the match would be retroactive.
"ExxonMobil’s overall compensation and benefits remain competitive despite the suspension," Cargile said.