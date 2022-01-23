A Walker police officer was arrested early Sunday morning on a count of domestic abuse battery, the Livingston Sheriff's Office said.
Chris Dufour, 50, a captain, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center after his arrest by Sheriff's deputies, who responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a domestic disturbance call from a home outside of Walker, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Steele said.
Walker Police Captain John Sharp said Dufour "has been relieved of duty pending a satisfactory disposition of the charge."
Dufour was released on $10,000 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.
"Our investigation continues," Steele said.