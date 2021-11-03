Baton Rouge businessman Bob Dean's seven nursing homes, whose licenses were yanked by Louisiana health officials over a botched evacuation for Hurricane Ida, will remain closed for at least the next year.

The Louisiana Department of Health revoked Dean’s nursing home licenses after he evacuated 843 fragile nursing home residents to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse as Ida approached. There, staff said residents lived in filth and inspectors documented inhumane conditions, including overflowing toilets and residents crying out in vain for help.

After moving the residents to other nursing homes and shelters around Louisiana, the LDH shut down Dean’s homes, revoked his nursing home licenses and terminated his Medicaid provider agreements.

Dean immediately said he'd fight to get his nursing home licenses back — and it appears the battle will be a lengthy one.

In a Wednesday status conference to schedule his license appeal hearings, Dean’s attorney said he expects that information gathering process before going to trial will take 12 months.

Dean’s nursing homes will remain closed in the meantime. They will not reopen until he goes to trial in the case and a three-judge panel from the state’s Division of Administrative Law issues a judgment, said Dean’s attorney, John McLindon.

No trial date has been set yet. McLindon is also requesting that the Division of Administrative Law rule on whether Dean can have his licenses back before they take up his Medicaid provider agreements.

Dean recently laid off nearly 1,000 employees because his nursing homes “are unable to operate for the foreseeable future,” administrators wrote in notices of mass layoffs filed Sept. 14 with the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The notices said they hoped the layoffs would be short-term and that Dean would be able to hire back his employees once he got his licenses back.

At least 38 residents of Dean’s nursing homes who were evacuated to the warehouse for Hurricane Ida have died since the storm. Only five of those deaths have been classified as “storm-related” by coroners.

The abortive evacuation has spawned at least a dozen lawsuits against Dean from nursing home residents and their loved ones, who say that Dean caused immeasurable suffering through the evacuation. Some of those suing are family members whose loved ones died during or after the evacuation, while others say that the evacuation led them to be hospitalized and need amputations.

Most of the cases, while originally filed in Orleans or Jefferson Parish district courts, have been moved to federal court in New Orleans, where U.S. District Judge Lance Africk has ordered them combined into one.