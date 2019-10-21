A Southern University alumna and Zachary native was crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2020 over the weekend.
Mariah Clayton, 23 of Zachary, was crowned Saturday. The program recognizes elite, goal-oriented young women involved in their community.
Next up, she'll represent Louisiana in the Miss USA 2020 pageant.
Can’t believe this is my life 😭 Grateful. Miss Louisiana USA 2020 👑 pic.twitter.com/EDiVrRESRb— Mariah Clayton (@mariahclayton_1) October 20, 2019
Clayton studied Psychology at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge. She grew up in Zachary, La. and graduated from Zachary High School.
Sydney Taylor was crowned Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2020.