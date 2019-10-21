Mariah Clayton - Miss Louisiana USA 2020

A Southern University alumna and Zachary native was crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2020 over the weekend.

Mariah Clayton, 23 of Zachary, was crowned Saturday. The program recognizes elite, goal-oriented young women involved in their community.

Next up, she'll represent Louisiana in the Miss USA 2020 pageant.

Clayton studied Psychology at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge. She grew up in Zachary, La. and graduated from Zachary High School.

Sydney Taylor was crowned Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2020.

