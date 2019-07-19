Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was apart of a segment that aired this week on NBC's "Today Show" spotlighting the accomplishments and challenges of four other women who shared in her accomplishment of being the first black female mayors in their respective cities.
The four-minute segment mostly included highlights of Broome's appearance at the annual Essence Music Festival in New Orleans earlier this month where she served on a panel discussion with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Karen Freeman-Wilson of Gary, IN; Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, Lovely Warren of Rochester, NY.
The panel was moderated by NBC news anchor Sheinelle Jones who also narrated the video piece.
In highlighted clips, Broome spoke on the importance of her administration's work with local grassroots organizations in the wake of the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling, followed the attack and fatal shooting of officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and then the 2016 historic floods which swamped much of the region.
"We have connected with grassroots organizations throughout the city who are helping in the space of stress and trauma," she says in the clip.
She also spoke on how her efforts to build a community of equity and inclusion, "and being intentional about it," takes up a lot of her time.