Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General are changing their visitation policies amid a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals announced the policy changes Sunday, noting the spread of the coronavirus' delta variant has led to increased hospitalizations.

“We are troubled by the trend in cases and hospitalizations throughout our community,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, the chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “We know how important the support of family and loved ones are to our patients while we care for them, but limiting visitation is important to protect our patients and our medical teams.”

Sunday night, the Lake would limit visitors to COVID-19 patients to one person for one hour per day, except in end-of-life situations where extended times of visitation may be coordinated.

Non-COVID-19 patients are limited to one visitor, 18 years or older, who are allowed to remain at the bedside throughout the patient's hospital stay.

Prior to the new restrictions, the hospital was generally allowing two visitors per patient.

Masks are required, and visitors will be screened with a temperature check and questionnaire. They should either be the patient’s spouse or a close relative and must remain bedside. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though visitors to non-COVID-19 patients can stay overnight.

At Baton Rouge General, the hospital's updated visitation policy will allow one visitor per patient on most nursing units, including labor and delivery and the emergency room.

Designated visiting hours in the ICU and behavioral health unit will remain the same, with one visitor per patient. Overnight visitors will not be allowed in the ICU.

For surgery patients, one visitor will be allowed in the surgery waiting area.

Visiting hours run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Until the new restrictions were put in place, Baton Rouge General was allowing two visitors per patient in most areas, with no limits in the birth center unless the mother was COVID-positive.