Baton Rouge's New Year's Eve festivities will continue as planned despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city-parish said in a news release Wednesday.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome emphasized that the Red Stick Revelry's events, including a fireworks and laser light show, will take place outside along the Mississippi River levee where social distancing is possible.
“New Year’s Eve activities will be held in our large open green spaces that allow the public to practice social distancing and still enjoy the music, laser light show and fireworks,” said Mayor Broome. “I encourage everyone to wear a mask and keep a safe distance so this event can be held safely and with respect for everyone attending."
The two-part event is expected to draw crowds to downtown Baton Rouge throughout Friday.
Red Stick Rising takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Storytelling, a puppet show and a community sing-along will be held during the first event in the River Branch Library Plaza.
From 8 p.m. to midnight, there will be live music in the Davis S. Rhorer Plaza in front of City Hall and two fireworks and laser light shows at 9:30 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.
The city-parish on Tuesday reinstituted a mask mandate for all city-parish buildings as COVID-19 cases skyrocket due to the highly contagious omicron variant. In East Baton Rouge Parish, 625 confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday.
Daily reported cases for the parish have surpassed 600 twice this week, a threshold not reached since the beginning of September amid a devastating wave driven by the delta variant.