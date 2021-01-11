University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa city officials asked Crimson Tide fans to celebrate the football team's national championship appearance on Monday night responsibly amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By all indications, that didn't happen.
After Alabama trounced Ohio State in Miami in the College Football Playoff national title game, photos and video from Tuscaloosa showed big crowds filling up streets to celebrate the Tide's big win.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Alabama Crimson Tide fans flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after the team secured its 18th national title. pic.twitter.com/k9UCH8BC4m— James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 12, 2021
Can't see photos below? Click here.
Tuscaloosa right now: pic.twitter.com/nzy2weMnYK— Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) January 12, 2021
Can't see photo below? Click here.
The celebration in Tuscaloosa after tonight's @CFBPlayoff National Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/5OctchDahG— WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) January 12, 2021
Can't see video below? Click here.
The Strip in Tuscaloosa pic.twitter.com/R41YZdsoc2— Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) January 12, 2021
Before the game, local and university officials reminded fans to practice mask wearing and social distancing when watching the game.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said in a video last week there "will be a time and place to celebrate, but this is not the time."
"Particularly in our downtown Strip area and other places of entertainment activity throughout our city it's important to remember this -- we can't have block parties this year," the mayor said.