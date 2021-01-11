National Championship Football

Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood holds the trophy for his teammates to touch after an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa city officials asked Crimson Tide fans to celebrate the football team's national championship appearance on Monday night responsibly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By all indications, that didn't happen.

After Alabama trounced Ohio State in Miami in the College Football Playoff national title game, photos and video from Tuscaloosa showed big crowds filling up streets to celebrate the Tide's big win.

Before the game, local and university officials reminded fans to practice mask wearing and social distancing when watching the game.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said in a video last week there "will be a time and place to celebrate, but this is not the time."

"Particularly in our downtown Strip area and other places of entertainment activity throughout our city it's important to remember this -- we can't have block parties this year," the mayor said.

