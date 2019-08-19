GONZALES — Ascension Parish Councilman Travis Turner won a third term in office after his opponent withdrew about a week after qualifying had ended.
Adrian Thompson, the former councilman whom Turner beat in October 2011 to win his first term, withdrew Aug. 15 after qualifying to challenge Turner on Aug. 7, according to the parish Clerk of Court.
"It feels really good to be reelected to continue serving the people," Turner said Monday.
Reached Monday, Thompson, who was the District 3 councilman for three terms between January 2000 and January 2012, said he withdrew for medical reasons. Both men are Democrats.
Thompson's departure from the Oct. 12 election means Turner has been reelected for a second consecutive time to a new four-year term without having faced voters at the polls.
Turner, 40, of Gonzales, ran unopposed in October 2015 to be reelected to Council District 3, which encompasses the western and southern parts of Gonzales and the Geismar area.
He said that in his new term, he plans to focus on the parish's rules on the use of dirt fill to raise homes and on offering more comprehensive recreational opportunities and leagues in the parish, including for special needs children.
Turner chairs the Council Recreation Committee.
The councilman had proposed and the Parish Council later adopted a moratorium on the use of dirt fill in the parish's lowest areas while new limits on fill were being developed.
A state district judge recently blocked the moratorium, but the Parish Council is expected to vote on those new rules next month.
Turner is the son of 23rd Judicial District Judge Alvin Turner Jr. and the brother of Gonzales City Councilman Tyler Turner.