The lone remaining finalist for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport director job has dropped out of the race, and in doing so compared the atmosphere where he works in Austin, Texas, to Baton Rouge, where he said there were “political personalities involved that I guess just aren’t progressive or want to move the city forward.”

677 days without a Baton Rouge Metro Airport director, yet no end in sight after council spat It’s been 677 days since the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has had a permanent director, only one finalist for the position remains, and ye…

Austin Futch, an executive at a private company that manages the south terminal of the airport in Austin, said Friday he could no longer wait on the Baton Rouge Metro Council to appoint him to the role while it “devolved into a political nightmare.” Futch was one of three finalists for the job who were vetted by a search firm and recommended by a separate search committee to the Metro Council.

One finalist quickly withdrew and the other, Derek Martin, dropped out last month when he was named executive director of the Erie International Airport. Futch said that after Martin withdrew, he assumed his appointment in Baton Rouge was nearly sealed. But Baton Rouge Metro Council members have been unable to coalesce around his appointment, while debates over the airport director have become increasingly heated.

“My passion is aviation, not politics,” Futch said. “It’s affected my life and my family, and I needed to take a stand and move on. The politics involved weren’t to my taste, something I’m not interested in getting involved in. I just wanted to develop a world class airport.”

Futch’s withdrawal brings the search for an airport director back to where it began more than two years ago, when longtime director Anthony Marino resigned. The airport’s board of commissioners is now backing interim Aviation director Mike Edwards to receive the fulltime appointment.

+2 Tempers flare as Baton Rouge approaches two years without a permanent airport director The search for a new Baton Rouge airport director — a quest variously described as "embarrassing" and a "circus" — continued to devolve Thursd…

Edwards is the second interim since Marino resigned. Ralph Hennessy, who was the interim immediately after Marino left, also vied for the permanent job before jumping ship five months ago for a private sector position.

Edwards was not included in the top three shortlist of finalists for the airport director position, but Airport Commission Chairman Cleve Dunn, Jr. said Friday that Edwards was in the top five. Dunn said the case for Edwards has improved since he has taken over the interim role and staff morale has lifted.

“Going into the process, he didn’t have this level of support,” Dunn said. “But you cannot deny the results of what he’s been able to do. He has able to do some good things in that short period of time.”

Airport director candidates pitch vision for Baton Rouge A business incubator for minority-owned companies, a school for would-be pilots, athletic facilities, an airplane repair shop: Finalists compe…

Futch said it was an honor to be considered for the position in Baton Rouge and wished Edwards well. He will remain in his role in Austin, and he said he wants to “be part of amazing growth here and a progressive city that believes in change.”