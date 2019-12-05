A state board has imposed a $111,000 fine on a former administrative coordinator at LSU's College of Music and Dramatic Arts after finding he violated multiple state ethics rules, including misappropriating funds.

The Louisiana Ethics Adjudicatory board determined on Nov. 27 that David Rodriguez, of Baton Rouge, misappropriated more than $60,000 over three years from LSU's School of Theatre. A three-judge panel also determined he broke three additional ethics rules when his side business assisted in catered events at the college.

Rodriguez did not defend himself before the Ethics Adjudicatory Board, which took up his case last month after he was initially charged in 2016. He can still appeal the outcome.

A 2015 internal audit from LSU set the case against Rodriguez in motion.

The audit says that more than $80,000 was missing from a Campus Federal Credit Union account meant to hold theater department funds. And the audit accuses Rodriguez of withholding $64,432 from the School of Theatre between 2012 and 2015, saying he only returned roughly $16,000 once he discovered he was at the center of a theft investigation.

After the audit was released, LSU police arrested Rodriguez and the university fired him.

But the District Attorney's Office dropped the criminal charges two years later. The attorney who represented Rodriguez in the criminal case, Margaret Lagattuta, said LSU's lax oversight of the money involved in the case meant that several people could have stolen it.

She said students paid cash to see campus theater productions, and that the cash was kept in a filing cabinet where any number of people who worked in the department had access. It was easy to cast blame on Rodriguez for the missing money, given his low status on the LSU totem pole, she said.

"There was no forensic accounting," Lagattuta said. “This was a horrible thing for him to be the fall guy.”

"The ethics board decision speaks for itself," said Ernie Ballard, LSU's director of media relations.

Rodriguez did not return a message from The Advocate.

But the theft allegations were only a portion of the Ethics Board's focus. The adjudicatory board found that Rodriguez, during his time at LSU, violated three other ethics provisions related to contracts.

While he was working at LSU, Rodriguez was also running a company called At Your Service Staffing. The company provided personnel to Abigail's Catering, which was a regular vendor for LSU's College of Music and Dramatic Arts. On a number of occasions, he paid invoices to himself for services rendered, according to the Ethics Adjudicatory Board.

He "reviewed, approved, and paid invoices for himself in the amount of $942, and Abigail’s Catering in the amount of $2,843.00, at a time when he was providing staffing services to Abigail’s Catering through his sole proprietorship, At Your Service Staffing," according to the Ethics Adjudicatory Board ruling.

The Ethics Adjudicatory Board determined that Rodriguez's penalty should include $40,000 for violating the ethics code four times, plus a $71,371 penalty for the money they determined he misappropriated from LSU. The ruling says the panel imposed the maximum fines corresponding to Rodriguez's misconduct.

