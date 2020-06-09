One person was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning following a crash on an Interstate 10 exit ramp in Baton Rouge.
The accident was reported just before 8 a.m. on the exit ramp from I-10 East to Bluebonnet.
DOTD cameras showed a vehicle resting between a guard rail and pedestrian walkway over the bridge between I-10 and the Mall of Louisiana.
It's unclear what caused the accident.
A spokesperson for EMS says one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.
The roadway has since been cleared. There is no congestion.