Mary Elizabeth Briggs Norckauer, the founder of the LSU Golden Girls, died Tuesday at 96, according to post made by the LSU Marching Band’s Facebook page.
A lifelong athlete, Norckauer was also the first to serve as choreographer for the Golden Girls, originally named the Ballet Corps.
She taught skating, fencing and shooting as well as dance at LSU, according to the post. She was a member of the U.S. Shooting Team and set track and field world records in running, jumping and throwing events.
“Her work helped build a legacy of excellence in Tiger Band and beyond, and she will be greatly missed,” the post reads.