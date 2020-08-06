Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has raised significantly more than her challengers in her bid for reelection, with nearly $300,000 of cash on-hand, campaign finance reports show, and one challenger, Democratic Councilwoman Tara Wicker, has raised $75,000 thanks in part to donations from several prominent Republicans.

Wicker received $7,500 from conservative mega-donor Lane Grigsby and his wife Bobbi. She also took in $10,000 from former GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone and his wife Linda.

Councilman Matt Watson, a Republican, raised roughly $52,000 in the last three months and has spent $35,000, leaving him with $17,200 with 90 days to go until Election Day.

Former GOP State Rep. Steve Carter made a last-minute, surprise entry into the mayor-president race and reported raising zero dollars for his campaign so far. He entered the race with roughly $20,000 available from previous races.

Jordan Piazza, the owner of Uncle Earl's Bar, raised $35,350 and has lent himself an additional $21,700. He has $5,700 on-hand and has spent $52,000 since the end of April, more than any other candidate running for mayor-president. That includes a $15,000 retainer for political consultant Roy Fletcher.

Candidates were required to file campaign finance reports Wednesday — 90 days prior to the Nov. 3 primary. State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, Frank Smith III and E Eric Guirard were yet to file their reports according to the state Ethics Administration online database at midday Thursday.

Grigsby, a Baton Rouge contractor, said in an interview with The Advocate that he believed Wicker demonstrated the "skill set and aptitude" as a council member that "qualified her for a promotion."

Grigsby backed Carter last year in his failed bid for a seat in the state Senate, but said that in this election he doesn't plan to support anyone but Wicker. He said he was "startled" by Carter's eleventh-hour entry into the race.

The contributions from Lane Grigsby and the Rispones were dated June 16 and Bobbi Grigsby's was dated July 23, the day before Carter entered the race.

Broome, who was first elected in 2016, entered the year with around $152,000 in campaign funds. In the last 90 days, she raised $110,000.

