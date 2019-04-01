A 22-year-old man was arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to a Ponchatoula school Friday, apparently in response to a video circulating online that showed a black student being physically subdued by two white teachers.
The video showed two teachers trying to pin the girl down on the concrete, with one of them cursing her as the other dragged her by the leg.
Cadarius Parker, of Hammond, was booked on counts of communication of false information of a planned bombing and a hate crime, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a news release Monday.
Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said his department is still looking into possible charges against students and teachers involved in the incident captured on the widely-distributed video.
Although the bomb threat was called in Friday morning to Ponchatoula High School, police believe it was intended for Ponchatoula Junior High School and was made in connection to the video, Layrisson said.
The video, posted Thursday, shows two white teachers attempting to subdue a black, female student on a concrete courtyard.
One teacher can be seen forcing the girl to the ground, while another pulls her by the leg underneath a picnic table.
"You're going to be still or I'm going to thump your ass on the concrete," one of the teachers can be heard yelling.
"Let me out!" the student calls repeatedly.
Layrisson said the video shows the latter part of a fight that involved two students, both black. The teachers were attempting to break up the fight and restrain the students, he said.
He said the police department is reviewing video of the incident. He said the students and teachers could face charges.
The high school and junior high school were placed on lockdown Friday after the bomb threat, as was nearby Tucker Memorial Elementary School, Layrisson said.
He added that the junior high school received other threatening calls Friday.
The call allegedly placed by Parker, who is black, included "racial slurs and threat of a school bombing," according to the Sheriff's Office.