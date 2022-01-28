A Donaldsonville man wanted in a child molestation and domestic incidents reported in late 2020 was captured in Texas earlier this month and has since been returned to Assumption Parish to face pending criminal counts, sheriff's deputies said Friday.
Kovadus D. Johnson, 30, had been accused of molestation and sex crimes with a juvenile over a period of time that came to light in early November 2020, deputies said in a statement.
Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for the Assumption sheriff, said an investigation into the child's allegations corroborated her account but also uncovered a separate domestic abuse incident with Johnson's adult partner at the time.
Johnson, who was on probation at the time of the investigation for an aggravated assault with a firearm conviction from April 25, 2018, later fled Assumption and remained at large, deputies added.
With warrants from the 2020 investigation issued on July 20 and for an alleged probation violation, Johnson was arrested Jan. 20 in Denton, Texas, and was returned to Assumption on Thursday, deputies said.
Johnson, 110 Oak Ridge Ave., Apt. D, Donaldsonville, was booked into Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville on counts of a probation violation, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, indecent behavior with juveniles, and molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability, deputies said.
Johnson remained in parish jail without bail, deputies said.