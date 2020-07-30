A lawsuit seeking to disqualify Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Matt Watson from the race for mayor-president was dropped Thursday morning. A similar petition that claims the candidate failed to pay thousands of dollars in fines and fees before qualifying for November's election is still pending.

The lawsuit withdrawn Thursday was filed in the 19th Judicial District Court by Adam Hensgens, a political consultant for mayoral candidate Jordan Piazza. It claimed Watson falsely certified that he did not owe any outstanding penalties for campaign finance and government ethics violations when he filed his notice of candidacy on July 24.

Watson, one of seven candidates challenging incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, called both petitions baseless and said ample public information proved that.

The lawsuits both claimed that Watson, at the time of qualifying, owed $3,200 for filing a 2017 personal financial disclosure nearly two years late and $2,960 for a delay in filing a supplemental campaign finance report for the November 2016 election.

However, Ethics Administrator Kathleen Allen said Tuesday that Watson was in good standing and had paid nearly $7,000 to resolve any remaining fines on Friday morning — before he officially entered the race for mayor-president.

The Hensgens lawsuit includes screenshots of the Ethics Administration website showing the fines had yet to be paid as of Monday; Allen said the website takes time to update and shouldn't be used as an official record of outstanding fees.

A similar lawsuit was filed by M.E. Cormier, executive director of Better Together/One Baton Rouge, an group that opposes the effort to incorporate a new city in the southeastern part of the parish. A court hearing has yet to be scheduled.