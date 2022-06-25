A Roseland man wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on domestic violence related counts is accused of pouring acid and cleaning chemicals on a woman's face, burning her.
The suspect, James Ballard Jr., 35, of Roseland is also accused of beating the woman, who suffered major bruising to her body, a punctured lung and a ruptured eardrum, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday.
The incident happened Wednesday at a Roseland home, the Sheriff's Office said.
Ballard faces counts of aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, a protective order violation and false imprisonment, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information about Ballard's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.