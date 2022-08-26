An attorney will receive an $86,000 settlement from East Baton Rouge Parish a little over a year after the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have him held in contempt for releasing body camera footage showing his juvenile client being strip-searched — a move that a federal judge called an astounding display of hypocrisy.
The settlement, approved by the parish Metro Council on Wednesday, was agreed to after Judge John W. deGravelles, of the Middle District of Louisiana, lambasted the Police Department, saying its legal pursuits against University of Virginia law professor Thomas Frampton were done in "bad faith and in retaliation" against him.
The saga began with a different case in December 2020, when Judge Brian Jackson, also of the Middle District of Louisiana, issued an order excoriating one officer for a questionable traffic stop and warrantless search.
The defendant in that case, Clarence Green, was arrested alongside his little brother, the juvenile seen in the video being searched. Police said Green had a fully loaded gun hidden in his underwear and his brother had marijuana. But the juvenile was never charged, and prosecutors dropped the counts against Green.
Licensed to practice law in Louisiana, Frampton agreed in early 2021 to represent the family in a civil rights case against the city for the search.
In spring 2021, the city-parish issued a $35,000 taxpayer-funded settlement to resolve the lawsuit, and Frampton released excerpts of the bodycam video to the media, along with a news release criticizing the actions of the officers involved and announcing the settlement.
In response to ensuing media attention, Police Chief Murphy Paul filed a motion in East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court asking a judge to hold Frampton in contempt, claiming he had violated a state law that seals most juvenile court records from the public.
Paul argued that Frampton should have received permission from the court before releasing the footage. A contempt charge carries up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Frampton responded by filing a request for an injunction to halt the contempt proceedings — and that request is what yielded the ruling from deGravelles that prompted the city-parish's settlement on Wednesday.
“They could have settled this case for no money and an apology to the Green family, but instead they chose to set $86,000 of taxpayer money on fire," Frampton wrote in a statement. "It oozes contempt for the Constitution, the taxpayer, and common sense, and it’s a little baffling that anyone involved in this scandal still has a job.”
The city-parish called the settlement a good use of taxpayer funds in order to end the litigation.
"The resolution by the Parish Attorney’s Office is in no way an admission of guilt or liability but rather a way to be good stewards of taxpayer funds and bring this matter to a conclusion," city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong wrote in a statement. "Ultimately, the Metropolitan Council decided this matter. The administration and its agencies are committed to the highest professional standards and policies regardless of individual litigation."