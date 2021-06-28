Members of the Ascension Parish Council voted during a tense meeting Monday night to remove Parish President Clint Cointment as administrator of the East Ascension Drainage District, effectively stripping him of his authority over anti-flooding efforts in much of the parish.
It was a major escalation of a conflict between some council members and Cointment over flood prevention, a conflict that has been inflamed by flooding the parish saw in May.
More than 30 people spoke during a public comment period against the proposal to remove Cointment from the role, but the body voted 6-4 for it. After the vote, those in attendance created an uproar that caused the board members to briefly stop the meeting and leave the chamber.
“I’m really shocked," said resident Charla Johnson. "I thought you would listen to the voice of the people! You should be ashamed of yourself."
"You should all be prepared for recall efforts," resident Susan Jordan said.
Council members Aaron Lawler, Dempsey Lamber, Terri Casso, Dal Waguespack, John Cagnolatti and Corey Orgeron voted to remove Cointment. Joel Robert, Travis Turner, Chase Melancon and Michael Mason voted against removing him.
The drainage district is a separate entity from parish government. It manages revenue from the half-cent sales tax and 5-mill property tax that all east bank residents in Ascension pay for drainage, including those in Gonzales and Sorrento. It is overseen by a board made up of 10 of the 11 parish council members.
Conflict between Cointment and the council boiled over last week when the council cut the president's proposed moratorium on new construction from a year to nine months. Cointment said the moratorium is necessary for Ascension to rethink its plans for development and drainage after the May floods.
After council cut the moratorium by three months, Cointment gave a fiery interview in which he said the administration would no longer participate in the project beyond soliciting public input. He said shortening the moratorium doomed it to fail.
That in turn angered some of the council members who ended up pushing to remove him as drainage director. They argued doing so would professionalize and take the politics out of drainage work.
"These issues are not associated uniquely with the parish president," Councilman Lawler said Monday night. "It’s very hard to make tough decisions when you’re worried about the next election."
After the meeting, Cointment noted the pushback from people who spoke during public comment.
“Obviously I’m disappointed, but more importantly, after two of these meetings, the fact that the people of Ascension don’t have a voice," Cointment said. "That’s the tragedy."
The board voted to hire Bill Roux, a retired, longtime parish drainage director, as an interim director until a permanent replacement can be found.
The new permanent drainage CEO would have a two-year contract paying $140,000 annually, with extensions available. Roux would be paid the same rate on a pro rata basis until the permanent CEO is hired. After that, Roux would become a parish consultant at $50,000 per year.
The new system would leave parish government to run payroll, purchasing, and other administrative functions for a 4% fee from the district. But the new director would independently oversee dozens of drainage workers and other major functions of the district.
This is not the first time council members have done this. In October 2006, the drainage board removed then-Parish President Ronnie Hughes as drainage director only to reinstate President Tommy Martinez in February 2009 after he took office.