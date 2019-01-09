LABADIEVILLE — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Thibodaux man they say bought goods with a counterfeit $100 bill.
A clerk working at a Labadieville business didn't notice the bill was fake when it was passed Jan. 2 and the merchant didn't find out until contacted later by the bank, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Wednesday.
Deputies reviewed surveillance footage of the transaction and identified Travis Anthony Guillot, 46, as the man who used the bill, Falcon said.
Guillot, 117 Hatchet Drive, was arrested Monday on a count of monetary instrument abuse, the sheriff said.
Lonny Cavalier, the sheriff's spokesman, said detectives have not determined if Guillot passed other fake bills at other businesses or how the one he did use was created.
Cavalier said deputies have already warned other businesses in the area and planned to contact the U.S. Secret Service, which investigates counterfeit money.
Guillot remained Wednesday at Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville awaiting the setting of bail.