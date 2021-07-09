The drawing for prizes in Louisiana’s Shot at a Million vaccine lottery is rapidly approaching and today is the last day to enter and qualify for the first of five prize drawings.

Residents ages 12 and up who have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine must register for the lottery today by 11:59 p.m. in order to be eligible for the first prize drawing of one $100,000 cash prize and one $100,000 scholarship.

The first drawing will be held on July 14 and winners will be announced publicly on July 16. Those 18 and older qualify for the chance to win the cash prize while the scholarship prize is designated for those aged 12 to 17.

The first drawing will pull for two of the 14 total prizes being offered in the Louisiana’s vaccine lottery. The $1,000,000 grand prize winner will be chosen at the last prize drawing on Aug. 6.

The deadline to be entered into at least one of the drawings is July 31. By registering once, individuals will be entered into all current and future drawings. Since duplicate entries will be removed, entering twice will not increase a person’s chance at winning.

You can register for the vaccine lottery at the Shot at Million website or by calling the program’s toll-free call center at 1-877-356-1511. The call center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 8 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health will be responsible for verifying that all entrants have received a COVID-19 vaccination. By registering for the lottery, entrants will be giving permission to LDH to access their vaccination records, according to the lottery website.

The prizes will be funded by part of the state's federal coronavirus relief aid.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation will handle the drawings.