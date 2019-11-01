An annual field day for beekeepers is being held Saturday, Nov. 2, at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Honey Bee Breeding, Genetics and Physiology Laboratory near LSU.
The lab and Louisiana Beekeepers Association are sponsoring the event, with gates opening at 9 a.m. Presentations and activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the laboratory at 1157 Ben Hur Road, about two miles south of the LSU football stadium.
The event will include a series of morning talks from members of the beekeepers association and lab staff about Louisiana beekeeping and research being conducted at the lab. Afternoon sessions and demonstrations on various beekeeping topics will be offered for beginning, intermediate and advanced-level beekeepers. Participants also can meet scientists working at the lab.
The fee is $40 for attendees 12 years of age and above. Children 11 and under will be charged $15 for catered lunch and must stay with their parents at all times.