The new bus routes adopted by Baton Rouge's bus agency took effect on Sunday, an overhaul that the system's leaders say should improve services for riders.

The changes made by the Capital Area Transit System appear to be a shift back to the basics of focusing on riders of need, rather than riders of choice.

CEO Bill Deville stopped short of describing it that way, but did say the decision to shutter 145 under-performing stops to improve times on more popular lines would let CATS emphasize its core service.

New service routes can be viewed at brcats.com.

This is the first major shakeup of the way the bus transportation network is structured since CATS began receiving new 10.6-mill tax funds approved in 2012. The appearance is less grid-like and more of a hub-and-spoke model, though CATS has yet to build the four hubs it has talked about setting up to better serve the city's routes.

The agency has cut routes — including the seldom-used Garden District Trolley — but the new design is a substantial overhaul which leaders have said will reduce wait times to less than half an hour on 85 percent of the remaining lines.

Meanwhile, the agency's leaders are considering ways to augment its traditional services through a rideshare program and other methods.

hey are looking at the possibility of offering such a program at public transportation prices in areas such as the Medical District in the areas around Bluebonnet Boulevard and Essen Lane and around Southern University.

CATS calls it microtransit and hopes the strategy could fill service gaps through a carpool type service that uses short buses or other smaller vehicles.

In other areas, though, CATS has so far failed to meet the promises it set forth when voters approved their new tax. For example, the agency promised eight express routes and dedicated lanes for Bus Rapid Transit, a system of limited-service lines.

Seven years later, BRT has yet to be implemented, despite plans for routes along Plank Road and Florida Boulevard.

CATS officials have said the blame can't be laid entirely at their feet, noting that it held up their progress when the city-parish abandoned the proposed streetcar connecting downtown and LSU.

School Board member Mark Bellue, who was sworn in as CATS board president this week, acknowledged that the lack of progress has been aggravating.

"It is frustrating" that more features haven't been added on schedule, Bellue said.

However, he hopes that the new routes, with their faster turnaround time, will encourage car-owners to give CATS a try. The agency has waived ticket prices for the upcoming week to try to lure new riders.

CATS has been improving its services, Bellue pointed out. The average bus is less than three years old — a third the previous average age. Potential riders may incorrectly think that buses are old, dirty or unpleasant, explained Edgar Cage, an organizer for Together Baton Rouge.

The organization was an ardent advocate for the CATS tax, though Cage said his group hasn't discussed whether or how they'll campaign for its renewal in a few years. He was generally complimentary, though, and suggested that people consider where CATS started.

"They are doing what they need to do. ... The system was so bad for so long," he said.

Deville, who took over CATS leadership in 2016, said bus stops were "an eyesore" in the past, but the agency is making strides in correcting that problem.

In addition to the microtransit and rapid transit lines in the works, he'd like to start park-and-ride services out of suburbs like Gonzales.

Bellue hopes voters will be won over by shorter wait times and more reliable service. But CATS will still have to get more residents to give the system a try. Cage said CATS must ultimately attract riders of choice if it is to be successful.