All electrical lines downed by Hurricane Ida have been removed from waterways in Ascension Parish.
Local officials, meanwhile, said they reopened the parish's river, bayous and canal for recreational traffic Friday.
The parish waterways have been closed for nearly two weeks, since noon Aug. 29. Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast at about that same time on Aug. 30 as a Category 4 storm.
Despite the order reopening waterways, parish officials warned Friday that smaller canals and bayous may be partially or fully blocked with debris and urged caution for floating debris that is slowly piling up on the banks of rivers and canals.
“Many waterways still have floating debris, although most appears to be settling on the banks,” parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement Friday. “But with boat traffic that could result in debris breaking lose. Again, please use extreme caution.”
He also noted that because of the amount of debris flowing from the parish into Lake Maurepas, waterways may have hidden dangers.
Parish officials also said the storm created major fish kills in several areas and, Cointment said, "The air may be kind of pungent.”
Ascension officials said Livingston Parish has not reopened their rivers and bayous to non-essential activity, however, meaning shared waterways like the Amite River and the Amite River Diversion Canal won't be fully open to recreational traffic.