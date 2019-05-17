NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies continue to search for a 25-year-old Paincourtville man suspected in an April shooting after an attempt to catch him Wednesday in New Orleans failed.
Deputies said Friday that Andrew Singleton wasn't at a home on St. Anthony Street in New Orleans and still remains at large after the Jefferson Street shooting in Napoleonville that injured two.
Singleton, 6107 La. 308, Paincourtville, is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and single counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, deputies said in a statement.
One of the two shooting victims showed up at a Napoleonville convenience store April 6 with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries trying to escape Singleton, deputies said.
Deputies later learned another person was also injured and a business was damaged in the shooting.
Anyone with information on Singleton's whereabouts should call the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective’s Division at (985) 526-1627 or the Communications Division at (985) 369-2912.