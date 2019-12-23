If you bring the right documentation proving your identity, residence and citizenship to the Office of Motor Vehicles, you'll get a gold star on your driver's license.
Starting next October, you'll need that gold star if you want to use your driver's license to get through security at the airport.
Oct. 1, 2020 is the day the federal Real ID Act of 2005 takes effect for travelers. Passed in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the law prohibits federal agencies from accepting identification that does not meet minimum security standards.
The gold star signifies that an ID-holder submitted all the necessary paperwork, proving their identity and citizenship. It will be required to access federal facilities, nuclear power plants and, for regular citizens, federally regulated commercial flights.
The new guidelines don't apply to children under 18 — only their adult companions.
"Most people have nonrefundable tickets and other expensive elements to their trips. Don't be the person who doesn't make it into the plane because you didn't have the proper ID," said Sari Koshetz, a spokeswoman with the Transportation Security Administration. "The point is to prevent and deter terrorists' ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification."
Only 10% of the drivers licenses and state-issued IDs in Louisiana are Real ID compliant, according to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. That's why officials with the OMV and Baton Rouge Metro Airport are stressing the importance of getting the gold star on their licenses and IDs.
To do that, residents need to visit the OMV with documentation showing their full legal name, date of birth, social security number and two proofs of address for their principal residence and lawful status.
Jill Jarreau, an OMV administrator, says the most common documents they accept are birth certificates, social security cards, and documents like utility bills to prove one's address.
The OMV has a dedicated page on its website to answer questions related to Real ID That page also has an interactive tool to help folks figure out what documents they should bring in to obtain the identification cards.
If a driver's license expires between now and Oct. 1, 2020, it can be easily renewed with the gold star. Anyone who isn't up for renewal will need to submit the approved documents and pay a $17 duplication fee to get a new card.
Real-ID compliant cards cannot be obtained through the agency's mail-in/online renewal feature, Jarreau said.
"We are urging people not to wait until the last minute; the closer we get to that date the more traffic we're expecting at our offices," she said.
Jim Caldwell, spokesman for Baton Rouge Metro Airport, said officials posted signs at the airport, on their website, and social media pages alerting flyers to the change.
Those who don't have a gold-star certified card when flying after Oct. 1, 2020 can use a valid passport or military ID instead. TSA officials will have "other mechanisms" to confirm a person's identity but those will likely take more time at airport checkpoints.
"Real ID is critical for homeland security," Koshetz said. "The TSA estimates that as many as one million people every day will come to checkpoints across the country without compliant ID."