Officials have reopened Highland Road north of I-10 after a train reportedly crashed into a vehicle.
The accident happened early Wednesday morning around 7:40 a.m. on Highland Road near Alexander's Highland Market.
State police say a car was stopped on the railroad tracks and was subsequently struck by the train.
The impact from the train pushed the car into another vehicle on Highland Road, state police said.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the train did not derail and there are no environmental concerns in the area.
An EMS spokesperson says only minor injuries were reported.
Authorities closed the roadway in both directions for over an hour to clear the scene of debris. It has since reopened.