Baton Rouge leaders approved another housing development that neighbors opposed because of anxieties around flooding.

Many Metro Council members felt pressured to greenlight the project because the developer had the option of moving forward with expansion plans that would likely manifest fears of nearby residents anyway.

The council's decision to rezone the 8-acre lot at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard paves the way for a second mixed-used building in the @Highland development that will house shops, homes and offices.

"It would be easy for me to sit up here and pander to everyone and tell you what you want to hear, (but) I don't have that luxury," Councilwoman Jen Racca, whose district encompasses the development, told her constituents after nearly two hours of debate over the zoning request. "We inherited this mess. I'd love for there to be an option C. Currently, there is none."

Developers Mohit "Mo" Vij and Michael Lang, with New Orleans-based Key Real Estate Co., needed the lot rezoned from general office high rise-light commercial to small planned-unit development in to build a dense apartment, office, retail and restaurant complex on the west side of Bluebonnet Boulevard, just north of Highland Road.

The new zoning allows them to add more homes without needing to offset office space, which the original designation prevented.

The developers' request narrowly passed the city-parish Planning Commission in a 5-4 vote ahead before heading to Metro Council, which approved the rezoning in a 7-2-1 vote Wednesday.

Voting in favor were Laurie Adams, Denise Amoroso, LaMont Cole, Cleve Dunn Jr., Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Racca. Council members Rowdy Gaudet and Carolyn Coleman opposed, while Councilwoman Chauna Banks abstained.

Councilman Dwight Hudson and Erika Green were present but did not vote on the item.

Site plans submitted by the developer propose breaking ground early next year on the project, which will add up to 240 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of commercial and office space.

More than 350 people sent emails to the city-parish opposing the project, while dozens of people showed up Wednesday night to speak out against it. Their objections largely stemmed from trepidation about the project worsening flooding and traffic.

Critics wanted to see a traffic study completed before the parish approves any more construction along the corridor.

But most who spoke Wednesday night said the first-floor of the existing office building flooded in May during the same torrential downpours that swamped various parts of the city-parish. They wanted the rezoning denied since the proposed development lies in a floodplain.

"Over the past two months, we've listened and seen the level of despair brought on by the situation in May," Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations President Ed Lagucki said. "The administration has taken positive steps to address our flooding problems but will all that has been promised, we haven't seen progress."

Lagucki and others have been calling for a moratorium on new construction until the parish upgrades its drainage system.

"I'm not against development. I'm against irresponsible development," Jennifer Deets told city-parish leaders. "You may not have caused the problem, but you can help fix it. Development in a flood zone is unsafe."

Planning commissioners noted that nearly half the parish lies in FEMA-designated floodplains. They also said the city-parish bars post-construction stormwater runoff from exceeding preconstruction levels to minimize impacts within a watershed.

"Building in the floodplain comes with a risk and it is inherently more expensive to build within because of these regulations," Planning Director Ryan Holcomb said.

Walter Monsour, who works for a firm representing the developers, told council members the current zoning wouldn't stop his clients expanding. With or without the new zoning, he said they would still add housing units and commercial space and create a seven-story building instead of the four-level structure proposed, making for more concrete and far less green space.

"We could keep everything the way it is and let the development move on, or protect the residents from what could be the worse thing," Monsour said at the meeting. "For me, it's the lesser of two evils. I'd prefer to try and do something that would be less intrusive. I know it doesn't feel right, but that's the position we're in."

Racca, and others, said they empathize with concerned residents. But they justified their decision to approve the rezoning by noting there no viable legal solution to block the project, especially since developers didn't need their approval to push forward with the less attractive option.

"Our job," Councilman Moak said, "is to work with developers to get the best situation we can for the citizens for Baton Rouge."