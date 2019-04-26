DONALDSONVILLE — In 2015, Ascension Parish government officials told city water users they would see system upgrades but also rate increases after the parish bought the private Peoples Water Co. for $5.9 million.
Nearly four years later and after lots of learning about the private system's age and shortcomings, parish officials are beginning their public rollout of the long-promised rate increases that will come along with $17.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The parish is using the money to upgrade the system's chronically leaking water lines, replace some 3,000 faulty, aging meters that officials believe are undercounting water use, improve the water plant along the Mississippi River and do other upgrades.
Based on the current plans, the nearly 2,900 residential customers formerly of Peoples Water and now part of Parish Utilities of Ascension would see, on average, a 39 percent monthly rate increase on Jan. 1.
Part of that increase, however, will happen in June 1. Parish officials have said they want to give homeowners time to fix chronic leaks before the full rate increase begins that includes a bump to the usage rate.
Nearly 500 commercial and industrial users would also see increases that take full effect June 1 under the current proposal.
For 6,000 gallons per month in household use, the residential rates would rise from 33.10 per month to $45.96 per month, an $12.86 increase.
For that level of use, the planned phase-in would increase residential rates initially about 21 percent, or $6.94 per month on June 1, before the remaining increase takes effect seven months later.
The Parish Council took an early step Tuesday to start the ordinance adoption process for the new rates; parish officials are planning a public meeting in Donaldsonville that has yet to be scheduled and a final vote on May 16 in Gonzales.
Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan had previously opposed the rate increase when the idea came up a few years ago. On Friday, he said he doesn't feel the public is really aware of what is planned and hopes they can learn more in the coming weeks. He said his major concern is the city's elderly.
"It doesn't seem like a whole lot," Sullivan said of the proposed increases, "but then someone that is on a fixed income, they are money managing down to the penny when it comes to their utilities, groceries and medicine and everything they have to take care of. We just need to make sure those people are not going to be affected to a large degree."
William Daniel, the parish infrastructure director, said the new rate structure has been designed to pay the debt and build in maintenance and other reserves that USDA is requiring for its $9.5 million loan to the parish. The remainder of the $17.5 million going to the parish is in the form of an $8 million grant.
"Our goal with (Parish Utilities of Ascension's rate increases) is just to be able to pay off the debt," Daniel told local water officials last week.
To that end, Daniel said he also plans to bring the Parish Council another proposed ordinance that would state their responsibility to keep up the water system's maintenance and operation. The new law would also allow the parish utility director to apply annual rate increases automatically that are no greater than the Consumer Price Index's measurement of inflation. The administrative increase would take effect unless the council voted it down each year.
At the same time, Daniel said that one concern is that once the new water meters are installed, they will more accurately measure water use that officials believe the old meters have been undercounting for years.
"If we see that the water rate jumps up, then we have the ability … to come back in and adjust the rates," he said.
Since the parish finalized its purchase of Peoples Water in the fall of 2016, officials have uncovered millions of gallons per month in unbilled water, chronic leaks and a depleted plant operations team whose inexperience, parish officials acknowledged this past week, contributed to the loss of water service during a severe cold snap in January 2018.
Daniel told the board members of the Ascension Consolidated Utilities District No. 1 on Tuesday that since then, the water plant has been staffed with better-trained workers, the water losses have been minimized, monitoring equipment has been improved, and standard procedures have been added to avoid future problems.
The parish's purchase of the Peoples Water Co. system effectively filled in a doughnut hole in Ascension's west bank water service network. That utilities district already serves the areas outside the customer base of the old Peoples Water, now dubbed Parish Utilities of Ascension.
Councilman Oliver Joseph said the rate changes in Parish Utilities of Ascension — inside the city — will match what residential water customers in the surrounding utilities district already pay. Part of the planned upgrades will link the last part of the utilities district system to the Parish Utilities of Ascension's water plant.
Residents and businesses in the parish utilities district also pay a 10-mill property tax to cover that system's long-term debts. Donaldsonville residents won't pay that tax or support that debt cost, Joseph said.
The proposed residential rate changes for Donaldsonville will affect the base and the usage rates. The base rate will rise from $17.02 for the first 3,000 gallons to $18.60 for the first 2,000 gallons. That change would take effect June 1.
Usage rates, which are charged after the minimum number gallons built into the base rate are used, will increase from $5.36 per 1,000 gallons used to $6.84 per 1,000 gallons used. This usage rate change would not take effect until Jan. 1.