A Louisiana State University professor was awarded a fellowship by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.
History professor Suzanne Marchand was granted the honor in the Intellectual & Cultural History discipline, the foundation announced Thursday.
Marchand was one of 180 fellows chosen from 2,500 applicants screened on the basis of past achievement and exceptional promise in their respective fields.
Marchand received her bachelor of arts in history from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1984 before earning her master's and doctoral degrees in history from the University of Chicago by 1992.
After several years at Princeton University, Marchand came to LSU as an associate professor in 1999 and earned tenured professorship in 2009.
Marchand earned the status of Boyd Professor, the most prestigious distinction awarded by the LSU Board of Supervisors, in 2014 as the member of LSU faculty who "attained national or international distinction for outstanding teaching, research or other creative achievement".
Courses taught by Marchand at LSU include Western Civilization from 1500 to present, European Intellectual History from 1700-1850, an undergraduate historiography survey and a graduate readings seminar on European History.
Marchand is the author of several books, including "Down from Olympus: Archaeology and Philhellenism in Germany, 1750-1970" and "Porcelain: a History from the Heart of Europe."