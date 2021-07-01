PAULINA — A Baton Rouge woman who worked in a St. James Parish post office admitted to stealing a $1,000 money order being sent through the mail, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Lacey Stewart, 35, of Baton Rouge, will face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, restitution and three years of supervised release. She is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 31, prosecutors said.
Stewart made the admission as part of a guilty plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New Orleans to one count of mail theft, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Stewart was an employee of the Paulina post office and took the postal money order from an Express Mail package she had handled, prosecutors said.
She removed the money order and cashed it at the post office.
The theft wasn't discovered until the person to whom the package was sent received it and discovered the money order was missing, prosecutors said.