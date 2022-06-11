A Denham Springs man was arrested Saturday on counts of vehicular homicide and third-offense DWI in a crash in April that took the life of a Tangipahoa Parish woman, State Police said.
Toxicology samples taken from Nicholas Carter, 28, of Denham Springs, showed that his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was over the legal limit, State Police Troop L said in a statement Saturday.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on April 16, when Carter, who was driving westbound on La. 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish, crossed the center line, striking an eastbound vehicle driven by Grace Chandler head-on.
Chandler, 45, of Amite City, died at the scene.
In addition to the counts of vehicular homicide and third-offense DWI, Carter was booked into the St. Helena Parish jail on counts of speeding, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license and failure to drive on the correct side of the road, State Police said.