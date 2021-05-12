A coalition of East Baton Rouge officials are trying to kill a bill that would break up BREC, but some suburban leaders insist it’s a good idea to give them more control over their parks and recreation.
The proposal would divide BREC, which runs all East Baton Rouge Parish parks and recreation, by creating two new, independent districts for Zachary and Central.
As the bill moves through the Louisiana Legislature — it passed the state Senate Tuesday — supporters of breaking up BREC say it would give suburban taxpayers a better deal.
But BREC and its supporters in local government argue it would diminish the overall quality of parks and recreation, including Central Mayor David Barrow.
“As a mayor, I can’t support something when I don’t have any information on it, and it’s just being crammed down the peoples’ throats,” Barrow said, adding that he was never consulted on the bill before it was filed.
And others are still unsure how the proposal will work, opting against taking a public stance as lawmakers debate the proposal wending its way through the Legislature as Senate Bill 205.
Barrow also praised BREC, saying he and a majority of the residents he’s spoken to believe it’s doing a good job in the city.
“You can't go take 50% of BREC’s budget and spend it in Central like I think some people want,” Barrow said. “With the money they have, I think they’re doing a good job.”
The bill’s suburban backers say the opposite.
“We feel like we can do more and offer the same or better services if we had control of those dollars here at home,” said Brandon Noel, said Brandon Noel, who represents Zachary on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council. “Knowing the parks and rec department in Zachary specifically, I know without a question they have the ability to run this very efficiently.”
As a former member of the Zachary City Council, Noel said there’s a feeling in Zachary that BREC consumes more of the town’s tax revenue than it returns in the form of parks and programs. But he provided no evidence that is happening.
The bill’s author, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White, R-Central, has made similar arguments.
BREC gets about $2.5 million annually from Central and has spent $15 million on parks and events in the city over five years, the agency said. About $2 million a year comes from Zachary, where BREC spent about $7 million over five years, agency Superintendent Corey Wilson said in an interview Wednesday.
The spending figures for both cities do not include the costs of operating BREC or running public facilities, such as the Baton Rouge Zoo, he added.
“When we spend dollars, it isn’t based on how much money we receive from an area,” Wilson said. “If it was, all of our parks would be at the Country Club of Louisiana or Exxon because that’s where we receive the most money.”
Parks and BREC
BREC is campaigning against the bill, saying in a news release Wednesday that its author and supporters “have continued to make misleading or false statements.”
The parks system also released a survey Wednesday that indicates few voters parishwide, or in Central and Zachary, were consulted about the proposal before the bill was filed.
More than 1,200 residents were surveyed in face-to-face interviews and online, including oversampling that was done in the areas mentioned in the bill. Only 14 respondents to the poll said they had been asked in advance about the bill, something Wilson said indicates a “lack of transparency.”
White did not respond to a request for comment.
BREC oversees 182 parks and other attractions and is overseen by a nine-member commission, including six named by Metro Council. The system is funded largely by property taxes.
The 75-year-old parks system is nationally recognized, and one of just four systems in the nation to receive national accreditation six times, officials noted.
Local officials gave their thoughts on the proposal as Metro Council prepared to discuss the bill during their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. But the planned discussion never materialized: the emergency agenda item was blocked after failing to garner the eight votes needed to land on the agenda. Council members Noel, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Laurie Adams and Denise Amoroso voted against the discussion.
Hudson, who led the effort to block the discussion, said the controversy was a legislative issue and that the Metro Council was not the correct venue for such a discussion.
Councilwoman Chauna Banks, who represents District 2, said breaking up BREC “makes no sense,” questioning how White decided Central and Zachary would secede from the parks system while other Baton Rouge suburbs, like Baker, would remain.
“Oftentimes, when you don’t have a history of building projects and building collaborations, then you get kind of reckless and begin to tear things apart,” Banks said, noting how White is serving his final term in the Senate. “I think it’s terrible that he would want his legacy at the end to be based on him wanting to break up one of the most prized, national award-winning recreational programs in the country.”
Hudson, whose District 9 represents part of the proposed city of St. George, said he has lingering concerns about the revenue BREC would lose if the proposal were to pass. But he is in favor of more local control of parks for Central and Zachary.
“While folks enjoy parks, they still have to look at their property tax bills,” Hudson said. “We spend quite a bit of money on parks, and folks are always looking for a way to spend that money more wisely and more locally.”
An earlier version of the bill included St. George in the municipalities that would be separated from BREC, but it was removed in the Committee on Local and Municipal Affairs.
If St. George had not been removed, BREC would have lost about $17 million a year; now it could lose $4.5 million per year, Wilson said last week.
Moak, who represents Central as District 4 councilman, also said before he takes a position he wants to learn more about how the proposal would work.
“I don’t have a stance on it,” Moak said. “I’ve got some things I need to get answered before I can do that.”
The other mayors within the parish are split on the proposal, with EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Zachary Mayor David Amrhein testifying on opposite sides of the issue during committee hearings over the bill. “BREC is heavy on promises, short on delivery,” Amrhein told the senators.
Broome says she opposes the bill because it would create additional, unnecessary layers of government to oversee parks within the parish.
“No government agency, pseudo government agency, organization, nonprofit is perfect,” Broome said during an interview Tuesday. “Everybody is striving to improve themselves. But with that being said, I think BREC has certainly demonstrated overall that they are certainly an upstanding, effective, efficient recreation and park system.”
Broome, a former state legislator herself, unsuccessfully attempted to compromise with White in the leadup to this year’s legislative session, she said.
White launched a similar effort to break up BREC in 2008, filing a bill that would have only separated Central from BREC, but it was shelved after he said he received assurances from BREC leaders that Central would see improvements.
In the years since, Wilson said he’s received little to no communication from White about shortcomings from BREC prior to a phone call a week before the bill was filed.