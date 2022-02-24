East Baton Rouge Parish plans to fill more than 1,100 sinkholes over the next two years as part of a multi-million-dollar, federally funded effort to fight flooding.
Sinkholes, also referred to as cave-ins, can block the flow of water through the stormwater sewer system and cause flooding.
Parish officials on Thursday said they are spending more than $5.5 million — taken from the $165 million Congress gave them in the American Rescue Plan Act — to fix those holes.
“It helps our system function as designed, it helps it drain during rain events and it will help ease the tension that our residents have relative to flooding potential,” said Kelvin Hill, the city-parish's assistant chief administrative officer.
Overall, the parish is spending $41 million of the federal money — about a quarter of it — to address drainage problems, which have been front of center in the region after major floods in 2016 and 2021. In addition to fixing sinkholes, that money will pay for clearing ditches and bayous and engineering projects throughout the parish.
About 9.3 million pounds of sediment and debris have been removed from stormwater infrastructure since the work began in June, officials said.
Baton Rouge residents report hundreds of sinkholes to the city-parish’s 311 telephone line every year, according to city-parish data.
There were 719 drainage-related sinkholes reported to the 311 line in 2021, according to the data. In 2022, 49 sinkholes have been reported across the parish,.
Baton Rouge’s unique soil formation is conducive to sinkholes, explained Marty Horn, a professor within LSU’s Louisiana Geological Survey research center. The city is built on a deposit of loess: wind-borne glacial sediment finer than sand.
Around 10,000 years ago, glaciers ground rocks into dust, and wind and water transported that dust down the Mississippi River Valley. Loess deposits ranging from three to 30 feet deep blanket the east and west banks of the Mississippi River Valley from Louisiana to Illinois.
Loess is sturdy because its angular grains allow it to lock into place without actually cementing together like some stronger sediments. But it is porous, so water can trickle through it and form tunnels in a phenomenon known as piping.
As water runs through the “pipes,” it erodes them until the ceiling of the cave weakens to the point of collapse, forming a sinkhole, Horn said.
“(Loess) has a strength, but it’s not a glued strength,” Horn said. “Most rocks that we think of that have a strength, their strength results from some sort of natural cement that glues it together, but that’s not the case with loess. If water flows through a crack, it will carry away some of that dirt with it.”
When underground pipes leak or surface water trickles down, it can further undermine the ground. Eventually, it collapses, taking sidewalks, streets or whatever happens to be above ground with it.
Sinkholes in Baton Rouge rarely grow large enough to swallow a person or car because the loess isn’t strong enough to allow a large cavity to form before the ceiling weakens and collapses, Horn said.
On Thursday, parish workers showed how they fix some sinkholes, filling cracks along the sides of a storm drain in Sherwood Forest.
The cracks allow stormwater to escape the drain and erode the surrounding soil.
“Once that dirt starts to wash away, it creates a cavity. That cavity has no structural integrity, so as you drive over it or through time, it starts to cave in,” Hill said.
The parish held its announcement in an area that experienced significant flooding in 2016. Aaron Moak, who represents the area on Metro Council, said the work should help to ease worries from residents during heavy rain.
“We know there’s a lot of anxiety every time it rains, but we as a city-parish are working together to make sure these projects get done,” Moak said.