A federal judge has given former LSU associate athletic director Sharon Lewis until Friday to add new claims to her lawsuit against the university after Lewis’ attorney said recently that a former LSU coach who is back on staff “exposed himself” to her several years ago.
Lewis’ attorney, Larry English, made the allegation last month in an interview on the WRKF radio show “Talk Louisiana.” There’s only one member of the LSU coaching staff who fits the description that English gave of the coach who harassed Lewis: LSU associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson, who left LSU in 2015 and was rehired late last year. Wilson coached at UT San Antonio and McNeese State in the meantime.
Over the past year, Lewis filed two lawsuits against LSU that accused her superiors and co-workers of retaliating against her. She alleged that the retaliation came after she reported that former LSU football coach Les Miles was sexually harassing student workers. Lewis also said that Miles instructed her to hire “blonde girls with big boobs” to work in LSU’s football recruiting department, which Lewis oversaw.
While Lewis’ past allegations have focused on her role as an intermediary between Miles and students that he made uncomfortable, this is the first time that her attorneys have said Lewis was personally a victim of sexual harassment as well.
Wilson did not respond to messages Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan wrote in a Feb. 25 order that she would allow Lewis to add a new claim against LSU in her lawsuit, which she wrote that the LSU board did not oppose. Morgan described the claim as stemming from the federal civil rights law that makes it illegal to discriminate based on race, sexual orientation, gender identity and more. The judge told Lewis’ legal team to file their amended petition by March 4.
The amended lawsuit should include several other changes as well, Morgan ordered. She told Lewis' attorneys to remove LSU Board of Supervisors members Mary Werner and James Williams as defendants since both have been dismissed from the case. She has also tossed out most of the claims Lewis tried to bring against LSU under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO.
Sexual harassment allegations
Lewis’ attorney proffered a few details about her new allegation against Wilson on the radio last month. English did not name the coach but described him as a member of the coaching staff who previously worked for LSU and has since returned — a descriptor that fits Wilson, whom new LSU football coach Brian Kelly rehired late last year.
Wilson will make an average of $950,000 a year before incentives through the 2024 season, according to his term sheet with LSU. He'll earn an extra $25,000 depending on whether LSU plays in a premier bowl game. Wilson stands to earn more if LSU wins the Southeastern Conference Championship or the College Football Playoff.
English said in the radio interview that Lewis’ superiors did nothing after she reported that the coach exposed himself to her, and that the coach “continually sexually harassed her.”
Jim Engster, who hosts Talk Louisiana, pressed English on why Lewis waited until now to go public with the allegation that a coach had exposed himself to her. English said Lewis reported problems with Wilson in 2013 within the athletic department.
"What's interesting is Sharon Lewis is a victim in this case and victims have to process information," English responded. "Sharon Lewis is under intense therapy, Sharon Lewis had a nervous breakdown in 2013, victims have to come to terms … if you know anything about the victims of sexual violence, sexual harassment, coming to terms with the reality of what happened is a difficult journey."
The Advocate | The Times-Picayune requested any reports that Lewis filed with LSU alleging sexual harassment from another employee, but only received one record in response — a 2019 letter from Lewis’ attorney that focused on Miles’ sexual harassment of students.
LSU hired the law firm Taylor Porter — with which the university has since parted ways — to investigate Miles in 2013, and Lewis described being interviewed during that process in her letter. Miles' attorneys have maintained that he did not commit sexual misconduct with students at LSU.
LSU fired Miles in 2016 after the football team amassed too many losses.
Lewis’ letter about Miles mentioned Wilson by name multiple times but did not accuse him of harassing her. Instead, it described Wilson as a witness to the way that others treated her, especially Miles.
“Frank Wilson met with and expressed to them to get me to hire prettier girls, more light-skinned Black girls, hoping this would help me from being bullied,” Lewis wrote.
Lewis also wrote that Wilson told an intern who worked under Lewis that the intern worked for him and “had to do as he would say.”
Allegation absent from past probes
Lewis' letter about Miles partially surfaced last year in the law firm Husch Blackwell’s probe into LSU’s past failures in handling reporting on sexual misconduct on campus. The report did not include any details about misbehavior on Wilson’s part.
It resulted in brief suspensions for LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar.
English said, though, that those are the same officials to whom Lewis reported Wilson's misconduct in 2013, and that neither acted on it.
The Advocate | The Times-Picayune also requested any disciplinary files that LSU kept on Wilson. The response was unrelated to sexual harassment.
LSU reprimanded Wilson in 2012 after an "impermissible" meeting with a potential student athlete off campus. LSU banned him from recruiting off campus during the fall 2012 evaluation period.
In August 2011 letter, former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva wrote that Wilson was "not forthright and honest" in his testimony to the NCAA about the violation. Alleva told Wilson that he was "obligated to cooperate fully" with the investigation.
About a month after LSU hired Wilson back on staff, LSU also terminated Lewis without cause. Many longtime LSU football employees have recently lost their jobs as Kelly assembles his staff.
The termination came despite Lewis' two pending lawsuits against LSU, bringing retaliation and hostile work environment claims against her former employer in both state and federal court. Lewis also previously attempted to bring claims against LSU under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits institutions from discriminating based on gender.
Morgan, however, wrote in a December order that Lewis could not bring Title IX claims against LSU because she “failed to allege she was subject to unwelcome sexual advances."