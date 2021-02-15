The Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish has been closed due to icy weather conditions, and local authorities are asking residents to conserve water.
St. James Parish sheriff's deputies announced the bridge closure shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The bridge is only the latest major state bridge or highway to close due the freezing weather.
St. James Parish officials also asked residents not to drip water from their faucets until temperatures reached 28 degrees.
The Convent area was 31 degrees as of 7 a.m. Monday.
In past cold snaps, continued running of water to avoid bursting pipes has taxed local systems and even caused outages.