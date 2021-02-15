BR.wildsunshinebridge.adv 0001 bf.jpg
Buy Now

Under a clear sky, traffic zips to and from the Sunshine Bridge Thursday December 10, 2020, near Donaldsonville, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish has been closed due to icy weather conditions, and local authorities are asking residents to conserve water.

St. James Parish sheriff's deputies announced the bridge closure shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The bridge is only the latest major state bridge or highway to close due the freezing weather.

St. James Parish officials also asked residents not to drip water from their faucets until temperatures reached 28 degrees. 

The Convent area was 31 degrees as of 7 a.m. Monday.

In past cold snaps, continued running of water to avoid bursting pipes has taxed local systems and even caused outages.  

Email David J. Mitchell at dmitchell@theadvocate.com

Follow David J. Mitchell on Twitter, @NewsieDave.

View comments