Emergency crews are searching for a 14-year-old from Baton Rouge who got dragged into choppy ocean waters in Orange Beach, Ala. on Saturday, according to the local fire department.
Tyreke Walker, 14, was vacationing with his family to celebrate his birthday and recent graduation from McKinley Middle Magnet School when he was swept away, his mother, Canhtam "Tammy" Nguyen, said in a message to The Advocate.
He has not been seen since.
Emergency crews in Orange Beach warned swimmers of powerful, unpredictable currents along the beach as a storm battered the Gulf Coast during the weekend. The City of Orange Beach Fire Department on Saturday issued a "red flag warning," signaling a "high hazard" level with "high surf and strong currents."
Saturday evening — around the time Tyreke was last seen — the department issued a a "double red flag" warning, closing the beach to swimmers and warning of "potentially life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf."
In an interview with WALA-TV, Tyreke's father, Clint Walker, described getting caught with his son in a powerful current.
“He’s like ‘I’m sorry, I can’t come back,’” Clint Walker, Tyreke's father, told the TV station. “I grabbed him, and I had him, but the water was just pulling us and pulling us. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it. I lost his grip. I kept getting thrown to the bottom of the water, and somehow, I made it to shore, and he didn’t. I just wish I would’ve held on longer.”
The family pleaded for people to be on the lookout.
“If there’s any signs at all,” Nguyen told WALA-TV. “I know that there’s a chance he might not even be on Orange Beach anymore, just please. I just want to see him. I just want him home with the family. I don’t want that to be the last moment I saw him.”
The Orange Beach Fire Department said in an update Sunday evening that it would continue searching for Walker at first light.
