Severe storms will move into Louisiana on Saturday, and some of the weather is expected to be particularly bad in the northern half of the state.
The Storm Prediction Center says there is a “moderate risk” of severe weather north of Alexandria on Saturday because of the increasing risk for tornadoes. “Moderate risk” is the center’s second-highest risk assessment.
Tornadoes, high winds and large hail are possible as a low-pressure system moves into the area from Texas. The greatest severe threat is in northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and neighboring areas of Texas and Mississippi.
Forecasters said Friday morning that “a potentially significant severe weather episode is expected.”
Computer models have reached the general consensus that a line of storms will develop near a front, but supercells would occur ahead of the line. Those are the type of storms often produce hail and tornadoes.
Some of Saturday’s tornadoes could be strong, if they develop, according to the forecasters.
The risk of severe weather diminishes south of Alexandria, but is still present.
The NPOAA/National Weather Service has maps showing the two-day weather outlook at www.spc.noaa.gov.