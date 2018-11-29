Two lanes of traffic will be open on the Sunshine Bridge starting Saturday, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Work will continue after the opening to get the bridge fully up and running again in coming weeks.
The state Department of Transportation and Development said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the bridge is in good enough shape to support half its usual load, which is why only two lanes will be opened.
"This partial opening will provide some relief to the families and businesses of the River Region," Gov. John Bell Edwards said in a statement. "It is a significant milestone in the full restoration of the Sunshine Bridge."
Officials said repairs are estimated to be completed in January 2019, weather permitting. One additional weekend of full closure will be required when installing the new horizontal bracings.