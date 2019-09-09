Ten Louisiana inmates at the David Wade Correctional Center were injured in a lightning strike Monday evening as they played flag football, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Several inmates were playing football at the Homer correctional center when lightning struck around 6 p.m. Ten people were hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition while the others were described as in "stable condition."
"The lightning strike came without warning, as it is David Wade Correctional Center's procedure to clear the yard when potentially dangerous weather approaches," the agency said in a press release.
The agency will not release the names of the inmates or their locations for security reasons.