The Louisiana National Guard will offer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the novel coronavirus Wednesday at the Frank Sotile Pavilion in Donaldsonville Wednesday afternoon, parish officials said.
The drive-through vaccination location will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. and is one of three vaccinations sites for the COVID-19 open this week that are affiliated with parish government. The two others are at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales and the Parish Health Unit in Gonzales.
Ascension Parish continues to lag behind the state and the Baton Rouge regional average for the percentage of people who have been completely vaccinated, even as the parishwide figure also continues to rise.
The parish also continues to be deemed by the state among the highest risk parishes for spread of the virus.
Parishwide, 29.4% of residents had gotten both shots through Monday, the latest state health data say. Across Louisiana, the figure is nearly 31% of all residents who have been fully vaccinated, according to state vaccination data.
The parish has gained more than a full percentage point in completed vaccinations since May 13, state data show, but Louisiana and the Baton Rouge region have gain a half-point to one point in the same period.
The Frank Sotile location will serve the west bank of Ascension and the city of Donaldsonville. That area has an even lower rate of vaccination that the parishwide figure: 19% or 24%, depending on the location, state data show.
The Frank Sotile Pavilion is located at 2162 Thibaut Drive in Donaldsonville. No appointments are required.
Pfizer vaccines are also available at the Lamar-Dixon, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, Tuesday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are necessary. The vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older.
The Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E. Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales, continues to administer Moderna vaccines, but they are offered by appointment only.
Call (225) 450-1424. Authorized for people age 18 and older.
For other vaccination locations and providers, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/