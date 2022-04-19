Mask-wearing is now optional at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, officials said Tuesday.
That decision comes a day after a federal judge in Florida voided the federal mandate requiring mask wearing on public transportation and in airports throughout much of the pandemic.
Following the judge's action Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the mask mandate would no longer be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration.
Jim Caldwell, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Airport, said mask wearing is also optional on all three airline carriers operating flights out of Baton Rouge. However, the CDC is still recommending mask wearing indoors.