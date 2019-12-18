Entergy is reporting thousands of customers without power in Baton Rouge during a night of nearly-freezing weather, according to the company's online outage map Wednesday.

The outage started around 11:30 p.m. and affects more than 7,000 Entergy customers, according to the map. An estimated restoration won't come until at least 2 a.m.

It isn't immediately clear what caused the widespread power outage, but the map said service crews are in the area to determine what happened and to get the power back on.

Weather conditions for southeast Louisiana dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s that started yesterday evening and continued into tonight's forecast. For metro Baton Rouge, the temperature will remain in the lower 30s until mid-morning Thursday.

