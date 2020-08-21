As two potential hurricanes swirl in the Gulf of Mexico, the westward shift in the projected path of Tropical Storm Laura is poised to bring threatening weather to the Baton Rouge area, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Megan Williams said Friday that the Baton Rouge region will likely see 2 to 6 inches of rain between Monday and Thursday. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Laura is projected to make landfall right at the mouth of the Mississippi River next Wednesday.
"Right now the main threats will be heavy rainfall, the chance for stronger tropical storm force winds and possible flooding," she said.
She said the Baton Rouge area's flood-prone rivers are not currently at concerning levels.
Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to form into a hurricane, was near the Leeward Islands as of Friday afternoon and expected to make landfall early Wednesday.
The second storm in the gulf, tropical depression 14, is headed west toward the Houston area. That storm would become Tropical Storm Marco if it strengthens as expected.
The National Hurricane Center projects both will be Category 1 hurricanes at landfall, with winds above 74 mph.